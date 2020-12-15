Overview

Dr. Emily Emmet, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Emmet works at HEB Urology Clinic in Bedford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.