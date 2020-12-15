Dr. Emily Emmet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emmet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Emmet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Emmet, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Locations
Bedford Office1615 Hospital Pkwy Ste 204, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 684-5002
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Emily is efficient, kind and knowledgeable. I'm not good at always keeping up my routine visits and she's always super nice and never judgemental. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Emily Emmet, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Emmet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emmet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emmet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emmet has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emmet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Emmet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emmet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emmet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emmet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.