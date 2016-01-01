See All Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Emily Elliott, MD

Psychiatry
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Emily Elliott, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Elliott works at Therapy Center of New York in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Therapy Center of New York
    18 E 48th St Rm 1301B, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Emily Elliott, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174843171
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emily Elliott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elliott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elliott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elliott works at Therapy Center of New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Elliott’s profile.

    Dr. Elliott has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elliott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elliott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elliott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

