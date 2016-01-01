Dr. Emily Elliott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elliott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Elliott, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY.
Therapy Center of New York18 E 48th St Rm 1301B, New York, NY 10017 Directions
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1174843171
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Elliott accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elliott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
