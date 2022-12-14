Dr. Emily Edwards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Edwards, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Edwards, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from St. George's University Schoool Of Medicine-West Indies and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Edwards works at
Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group - Huntington Beach (Beach Blvd)17762 Beach Blvd Ste 200, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Edwards is the best! Super patient, answers all of my questions and makes sure to ask my child directly how they are feeling too. She’s super sweet and my kids feel safe talking to her and know they can trust her. We love our pediatrician!
About Dr. Emily Edwards, MD
- Pediatrics
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1285912311
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of Orange County|CHOC Children's - Children's Hospital of Orange County
- St. George's University Schoool Of Medicine-West Indies
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Edwards using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.