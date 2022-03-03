Dr. Emily Dothard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dothard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Dothard, MD
Overview
Dr. Emily Dothard, MD is a Dermatologist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.
Dr. Dothard works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Forsyth Behavioral Health Outpatient175 Kimel Park Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7805
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dothard?
Dr Dothard is professional, takes time to explain herself, answers questions and seems to care about her patients.
About Dr. Emily Dothard, MD
- Dermatology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1578959755
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dothard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dothard works at
Dr. Dothard has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dothard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dothard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dothard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.