Dr. Emily Dothard, MD

Dermatology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Emily Dothard, MD is a Dermatologist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Dr. Dothard works at Novant Health Forsyth Behavioral Health Outpatient in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Forsyth Behavioral Health Outpatient
    Novant Health Forsyth Behavioral Health Outpatient
175 Kimel Park Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103
(336) 571-7805

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Dermatitis
Acne
Ringworm
Dermatitis
Acne
Ringworm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Actinic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Hidradenitis
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne Surgery
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Lymphangioma
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Pilonidal Cyst
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Psoriatic Arthritis
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Tag Removal
Spider Veins
Telogen Effluvium
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 03, 2022
Dr Dothard is professional, takes time to explain herself, answers questions and seems to care about her patients.
About Dr. Emily Dothard, MD

Specialties
  Dermatology
Years of Experience
  7 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  English
Gender
  Female
NPI Number
  1578959755
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  Dermatology
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Emily Dothard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dothard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dothard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dothard works at Novant Health Forsyth Behavioral Health Outpatient in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Dothard’s profile.

Dr. Dothard has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dothard.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dothard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dothard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

