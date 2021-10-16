See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Emily Dixon, DO

Sports Medicine
3.6 (14)
Dr. Emily Dixon, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. 

Dr. Dixon works at Beacon Orthopaedics in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Mason, OH and West Chester, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1
    Trihealth Orthopaedic & Spine Institute
    8311 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 246-2300
  2
    Cincinnati Sportsmedicine and Orthopaedic Center Inc.
    7423 S Mason Montgomery Rd, Mason, OH 45040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 246-2280
  3
    Evendale Medical Center
    3155 Glendale Milford Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 454-2222
  4
    Trihealth Orthopaedic & Spine Institute
    4900 Wunnenberg Way, West Chester, OH 45069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 985-3700

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Emily Dixon, DO

    • Sports Medicine
    • English
    • 1467656462
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
