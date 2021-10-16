Dr. Dixon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emily Dixon, DO
Overview
Dr. Emily Dixon, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH.
Dr. Dixon works at
Locations
Trihealth Orthopaedic & Spine Institute8311 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 246-2300
Cincinnati Sportsmedicine and Orthopaedic Center Inc.7423 S Mason Montgomery Rd, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 246-2280
Evendale Medical Center3155 Glendale Milford Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45241 Directions (513) 454-2222
Trihealth Orthopaedic & Spine Institute4900 Wunnenberg Way, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 985-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a percutaneous tenjet procedure for a hip problem with Dr Dixon. She was extremely knowledgeable and professional throughout the diagnosis and the treatment. She gave me options for treatment and made me feel very comfortable that we were going down the right road. I would highly recommend her if you are considering her as your doctor
About Dr. Emily Dixon, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1467656462
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dixon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Dixon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dixon works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dixon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dixon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dixon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.