Dr. Emily Dimango, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Dimango, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Dimango works at
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dimango?
Dr. Dimango is everything you want in a doctor. She is caring, thorough, and knowledgable. In this day and age when so much information is coming at you, she is able to help you sort through your medical challenges without being alarming. I've seen a lot of doctors in my time and I can only say she is top notch in every way!!!
About Dr. Emily Dimango, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 33 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1407933195
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia Presbyterian Center
- New York University School of Medicine
