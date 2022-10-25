Dr. Emily Coskun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coskun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Coskun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Coskun, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Braintree, MA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 111 Grossman Dr Fl 2, Braintree, MA 02184 Directions (617) 657-6465
-
2
Mhg Physician Services California Inc.133 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 421-1020Monday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have terrible migraines and Dr. C. has just been great. She and I have facilitated a care plan that works for me and she stays really involved in my care. While I don't need to see her often (thankfully), the times that I do make me feel empowered as a patient and like I'm actually being heard. She is genuinely kind, knowledgeable and compassionate, which are all wonderful traits to have in a provider.
About Dr. Emily Coskun, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1326205790
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
