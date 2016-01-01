Overview

Dr. Emily Colantoni, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital and Phelps Hospital.



Dr. Colantoni works at Family Health Center in White Plains, NY with other offices in Sleepy Hollow, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.