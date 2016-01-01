Dr. Casterline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emily Casterline, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Casterline, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Southfield, MI.
Dr. Casterline works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Andrew J. Smith Jr MD Memorial Group23077 Greenfield Rd Ste 200, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 281-3215
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Casterline?
About Dr. Emily Casterline, DO
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1952764193
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casterline works at
Dr. Casterline has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casterline.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casterline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casterline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.