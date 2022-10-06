Dr. Emily Case, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Case is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Case, DDS
Dr. Emily Case, DDS is an Endodontics Practitioner in Keizer, OR.
Aspen Dental2535 Jorie Ln Ne, Keizer, OR 97303 Directions (844) 228-5041
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
Wonderful dentist that actually cares about her patients. Best personality around and a great dental assistant.
- Endodontics
- English
Dr. Case has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Case accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Case has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Case works at
Dr. Case has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Case.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Case, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Case appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.