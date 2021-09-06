Dr. Emily Carey, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Carey, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Carey, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Erie, PA and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.
Locations
North Coast Endoscopy9500 Mentor Ave Ste 340, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 352-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Yes. She is very nice courteous friendly professional . Office is neat clean and staff are very nice. Procedures went very efficiently. Very clean surroundings , private, good care. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Emily Carey, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1265656870
Education & Certifications
- Metro Health Medical Center
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Erie, PA
- Barnard College/Columbia University, B.A. Psychology
- Gastroenterology
North Coast Endoscopy
