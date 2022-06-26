Overview

Dr. Emily Cannon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.



Dr. Cannon works at Wiregrass Surgical Associates in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Port Placements or Replacements and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.