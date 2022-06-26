See All General Surgeons in Dothan, AL
Dr. Emily Cannon, MD

General Surgery
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Emily Cannon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.

Dr. Cannon works at Wiregrass Surgical Associates in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Port Placements or Replacements and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wiregrass Surgical Associates
    4300 W Main St Ste 24, Dothan, AL 36305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 793-1534
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flowers Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 26, 2022
    In great pain from what turned out to be a ruptured appendix while visiting our son in Dothan, I realized that I could not make the drive back to my home and Physician/Surgeon in Central Florida. Flower's Medical Center was HIGHLY recommended by a medical professional in our family, so off I went. A young, but very professional, Doctor in the ER diagnosed Appendicitis, possibly ruptured. He referred to Dr. Cannon who reviewed and determined immediate surgery was necessary. Being familiar with major surgeries in my 77 years, this was as difficult as any, due to my not having recognized the seriousness of the symptoms. Dr. Cannon was the MOST courteous and unpretentious, yet respectfully professional, Physician and/or Surgeon I have ever met - and I have had the best over the years! Finally after discharge and at the follow up office visit I witnessed a thoroughly well "tuned" team for Doctor's staff - clerical and medical. I thank God for directing me to Doctor Cannon!
    D. J. O'Brien — Jun 26, 2022
    About Dr. Emily Cannon, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053572313
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    • Uab Hospital
    • University of Alabama School of Medicine
    • University of Alabama
    • General Surgery
