Pediatrics
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
4 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Emily Campbell, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 4 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Campbell works at MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion - Epic Center in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion - Epic Center
    2060 Sam Rittenberg Blvd # E708, Charleston, SC 29407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion
    1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Dr. Emily Campbell, MD

  • Pediatrics
  • 4 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1699136515
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY
Hospital Affiliations

  • MUSC Health University Medical Center

