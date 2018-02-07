See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Bristol, TN
Dr. Emily Campbell, MD

Sports Medicine
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Emily Campbell, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from HOLY FAMILY COLLEGE.

Dr. Campbell works at Sapling Grove Family Physicians in Bristol, TN with other offices in Kingsport, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    HMG Primary Care at Sapling Grove
    240 Medical Park Blvd Ste 3000, Bristol, TN 37620 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 990-2400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Holston Medical Group PC
    105 W Stone Dr Ste 1F, Kingsport, TN 37660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 230-2420

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 07, 2018
    Dr. Campbell is my primary care physician. I have been seeing Dr. Campbell for a couple of years. She seems to stay current on new procedures. She reviews charts the day before she sees patients. Despite being prompt, I never feel rushed. She is very good at listening to your concerns and explaining medical issues as well as her recommendations. I think she also does a good job of balancing when to treat you verses when to refer you to a specialist.
    About Dr. Emily Campbell, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508091034
    Education & Certifications

    • HOLY FAMILY COLLEGE
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
