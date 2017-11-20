Overview

Dr. Emily Burke, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kenner, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.



Dr. Burke works at Ochsner Medical Center in Kenner, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Upper Respiratory Infection, Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.