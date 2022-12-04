Dr. Emily Bucy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bucy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Bucy, MD
Overview
Dr. Emily Bucy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boulder, CO. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.
Locations
Boulder Community Hospital1100 Balsam Ave, Boulder, CO 80304 Directions (303) 415-4299
- 2 1155 Alpine Ave, Boulder, CO 80304 Directions (303) 441-0560
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bucy is an exceptional psychiatrist.
About Dr. Emily Bucy, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1467552117
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University Affiliated Hospitals
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bucy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bucy accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bucy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bucy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bucy.
