Dr. Emily Brown, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Brown, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital, Garnet Health Medical Center and Northern Westchester Hospital.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
Middletown Pediatrics212 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 281-7667Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Northern Westchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brown is a phenomenal pediatrician. She is thorough, extremely knowledgeable, and very personable. Dr. Brown always takes the time to see how you’re doing, and she goes over everything with you. I always appreciated her care & professionalism. Dr. Brown is one of the best pediatricians you'll ever meet, hands down!
About Dr. Emily Brown, DO
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Old Dominion Univeristy
- Pediatrics
