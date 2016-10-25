Dr. Bradley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emily Bradley, MD
Dr. Emily Bradley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Bradley works at
The Polyclinic - Northgate Plaza - Diagnostic Imaging9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 860-2348
The Polyclinic Northgate Plaza904 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 329-1760Monday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 7:00pm
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent listener, caring, excellent knowledge base
- Urology
- English
- 1376515015
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
