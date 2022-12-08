Overview

Dr. Emily Blair, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Blair works at Obstetrics and Gynecology of Fairfield County LLC in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Bridgeport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.