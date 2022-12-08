Dr. Emily Blair, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Blair, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Emily Blair, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Obstetrics and Gynecology of Fairfield County LLC1735 Post Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 256-3990
Bridgeport Hospital267 Grant St, Bridgeport, CT 06610 Directions (203) 384-3975MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Although there was a wait for my scheduled appointment, the office staff relayed the message that she was running behind. Dr. Blair was personable and informative and did not in any way try to speed up your appointment or rush you out of the office.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1467472654
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
Dr. Blair has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blair has seen patients for Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Blair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blair.
