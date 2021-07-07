Overview

Dr. Emily Black, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.



Dr. Black works at Northeast Grga Phy Grp Srg Assc in Gainesville, GA with other offices in Dawsonville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Tumor Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.