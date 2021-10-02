Dr. Emily Bienvenu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bienvenu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Bienvenu, MD
Overview
Dr. Emily Bienvenu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gallatin, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Sumner Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bienvenu works at
Locations
-
1
Sumner Womens Associates300 Steam Plant Rd Ste 430, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 328-3390
-
2
The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC7373 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-4044Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sumner Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bienvenu?
Dr. Emily is amazing. Kind, compassionate, and a wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Emily Bienvenu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1679890628
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bienvenu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bienvenu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bienvenu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bienvenu works at
Dr. Bienvenu has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bienvenu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bienvenu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bienvenu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bienvenu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bienvenu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.