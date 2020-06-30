See All General Surgeons in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Emily Berry, MD

General Surgery
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Emily Berry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Berry works at Premiere Plastic Surgery in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Glendora, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Plastic Surgery
    1044 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 101, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 449-4859
  2. 2
    Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
    250 S Grand Ave, Glendora, CA 91741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 963-8411
  3. 3
    Premiere Surgical Specialists A Professional Corp.
    950 S Arroyo Pkwy Ste 310, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 449-4859

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominoplasty
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Abdominoplasty
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis

Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jun 30, 2020
I called her office in Glendora on Monday, got an appointment on Tuesday, and had my surgery on Wednesday. Her office was able to expedite the approval by my insurance company. I couldn't believe it. ??
— Jun 30, 2020
Photo: Dr. Emily Berry, MD
About Dr. Emily Berry, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 11 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1700295425
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Emily Berry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Berry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Berry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Berry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berry.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

