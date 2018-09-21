Dr. Emily Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Berger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Berger, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Berger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hackensack University Medical Center155 Polifly Rd Ste 101, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-8697
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berger?
We have seen Dr. Berger since my son was a baby. He's now 4. She's the only doctor who properly diagnosed the issue and prescribed the right amount of medication. The supporting staff is excellent too!
About Dr. Emily Berger, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1831359330
Education & Certifications
- The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
- New York University
- Massachusetts General Hospital For Children
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berger works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.