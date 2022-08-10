Dr. Emily Becker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Becker, MD
Overview
Dr. Emily Becker, MD is a Dermatologist in Boerne, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Locations
UTH Hill Country- Dermatology25723 Old Fredericksburg Rd # 2, Boerne, TX 78015 Directions (210) 450-6800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Emily Becker has the best "bed Side Manner" that I have seen in 43 yeears of medicine. She genuinely cares about her patients and their care.
About Dr. Emily Becker, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1265619217
Education & Certifications
- UC San Francisco|University of Texas, San Antonio
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center|University of Texas, San Antonio
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Becker accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Becker has seen patients for Hair Loss, Fungal Nail Infection and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Becker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.
