Dr. Emily Battaglia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Battaglia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They completed their fellowship with University at Buffalo - State University of New York
Dr. Battaglia works at
Locations
Northtowns Cardiology5530 Sheridan Dr Ste 2, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 580-3810
Sisters Hospital Cardiology Center2157 Main St Fl 4, Buffalo, NY 14214 Directions (716) 862-2590Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Independent Health
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have liven in several different cities on the east coast, and so when I moved to the area I did research and chose Dr. Battaglia based on the reviews her patients have given. I am so happy I chose her. She is very patient, a good listener, communicates well and is very respectful. A rare find!
About Dr. Emily Battaglia, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Battaglia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Battaglia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Battaglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Battaglia has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Battaglia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Battaglia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Battaglia.
