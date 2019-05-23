Overview

Dr. Emily Bahler, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Bahler works at Geriatric Health Center in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Wheezing and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

