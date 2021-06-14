Overview

Dr. Emily Ashmore, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Ashmore works at Southern Vitreoretinal Assocs in Tallahassee, FL with other offices in Valdosta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.