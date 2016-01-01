Dr. Emily Archbald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Archbald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Archbald, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Archbald, MD is a dermatologist in Oklahoma City, OK. Dr. Archbald completed a residency at University of Oklahoma HSC. She currently practices at Saints Dermatology and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Saints Dermatology9720 BROADWAY EXT, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 280-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Emily Archbald, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma HSC
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- University of Oklahoma
Admitting Hospitals
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Archbald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Archbald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Archbald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Archbald has seen patients for Shingles, Tinea Versicolor and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Archbald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Archbald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Archbald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Archbald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Archbald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.