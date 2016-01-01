See All Dermatologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Emily Archbald, MD

Dermatology
4 (31)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Emily Archbald, MD is a dermatologist in Oklahoma City, OK. Dr. Archbald completed a residency at University of Oklahoma HSC. She currently practices at Saints Dermatology and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saints Dermatology
    9720 BROADWAY EXT, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 280-7546

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shingles
Tinea Versicolor
Ringworm
Shingles
Tinea Versicolor
Ringworm

Shingles Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Assurant Health
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CHAMPVA
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • Community Care Network
  • CoreSource
  • Coventry Health Care
  • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Golden Rule
  • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
  • Health Net
  • Humana
  • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
  • MedHealthInsurance
  • MultiPlan
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Emily Archbald, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 15 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1366647026
Education & Certifications

  • University of Oklahoma HSC
  • Univ of OK Coll of Med
  • University of Oklahoma
Admitting Hospitals
  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City

Patient Satisfaction

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 31 ratings
Patient Ratings (31)
5 Star
(23)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(8)
