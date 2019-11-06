Overview

Dr. Emilio Padre, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Carson, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Padre works at Optum - Family Medicine in Carson, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.