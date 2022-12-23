Dr. Nardone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emilio Nardone, MD
Overview
Dr. Emilio Nardone, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charleston, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center, Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services, HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
Dr. Nardone works at
Locations
SBL Deerpath Medical100 Deerpath, Charleston, IL 61920 Directions (217) 345-4982
Hospital Affiliations
- Bromenn Medical Center
- Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services
- HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital
- OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After dealing with severe walking pain caused by bulging disc's, I finally broke down and went to a surgeon. I chose Dr. Nardone because he was highly referred. Boy, am I glad I did. Nothing major, just a 5 hour surgery fising 3 vertebrae and removing a disc replacing it with a cage. Walked pain-free that same afternoon. Thank you Dr. Nardone and his resident Dr. Gina. Fabulous job.
About Dr. Emilio Nardone, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Italian
- 1538195920
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nardone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nardone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nardone works at
Dr. Nardone has seen patients for Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nardone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nardone speaks Italian.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Nardone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nardone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nardone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nardone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.