Overview

Dr. Emilio Mazza, MD is a Pulmonologist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.



Dr. Mazza works at Virtua Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine in Moorestown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Emphysema, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.