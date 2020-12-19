See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Moorestown, NJ
Dr. Emilio Mazza, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Emilio Mazza, MD is a Pulmonologist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.

Dr. Mazza works at Virtua Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine in Moorestown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Emphysema, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virtua Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine - Moorestown
    401 Young Ave Ste 165, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 235-4656

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Virtua Mount Holly Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Emphysema
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea

Treatment frequency



Emphysema Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 19, 2020
    Very friendly and accommodating staff. Dr. Mazza was very thorough. I look forward to seeing him in the future
    Sharon Jones — Dec 19, 2020
    About Dr. Emilio Mazza, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Italian
    • 1184663239
    Education & Certifications

    • Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
    • UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emilio Mazza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mazza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mazza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mazza works at Virtua Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine in Moorestown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Mazza’s profile.

    Dr. Mazza has seen patients for Emphysema, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

