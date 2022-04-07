Overview

Dr. Emilio Mantero-Atienza, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and Keralty Hospital Miami.



Dr. Mantero-Atienza works at Kendall Regional Medical Center - Behavioral Health Unit in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.