Dr. Emilio Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emilio Lopez, MD
Overview
Dr. Emilio Lopez, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lopez works at
Locations
-
1
Premier Vascular and Interventional7556 Lake Worth Rd Ste 101, Lake Worth, FL 33467 Directions
-
2
Jackson South Medical Center9333 SW 152nd St, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 Directions (305) 251-2500Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday7:30am - 7:00pm
-
3
Premier Vascular and Interventional1447 Medical Park Blvd Ste 405, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 894-1370
-
4
Premier Vascular and Interventional6056 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 175, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 894-1370Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lopez?
They saved my life my name is Stanley Goldwire and I’m a grateful patient of Dr Lopez and his amazing team
About Dr. Emilio Lopez, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1881919124
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez works at
Dr. Lopez has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.