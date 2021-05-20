Dr. Emilio Juncosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Juncosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emilio Juncosa, MD
Overview
Dr. Emilio Juncosa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Juncosa works at
Locations
Emilio Juncosa MD1741 Nw 123rd Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (954) 441-9595
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing! Great staff and Dr. Juncosa is the best. Very well organized visit. No time wasted in long waitings.
About Dr. Emilio Juncosa, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Juncosa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juncosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Juncosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Juncosa works at
Dr. Juncosa has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Juncosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Juncosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Juncosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Juncosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Juncosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.