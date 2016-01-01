Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emilio Gonzalez, MD
Overview
Dr. Emilio Gonzalez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Keralty Hospital Miami.
Locations
Guidwell Sanitas I LLC7135 Sw 117th Ave, Miami, FL 33183 Directions (844) 665-4827
Dr. Ruben Javier Ayala, MD14283 SW 42ND ST, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 485-4494
Hospital Affiliations
- Keralty Hospital Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Emilio Gonzalez, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1750690061
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
