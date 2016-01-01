Overview

Dr. Emilio Gomez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF MEXICO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Homestead Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Gomez works at Nephrology Associates Of South Miami in Miami, FL with other offices in Cutler Bay, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia and Acute Kidney Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.