Dr. Emilio Garcia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emilio Garcia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Garcia works at
Locations
Mount Sinai Medical Center (Main Campus)4300 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (306) 674-2020
Chauncey Crandall MD, Mount Sinai NY Palm Beach600 University Blvd Ste 200, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 627-2210
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Excelente Cardiologist, very nice and knowledgeable. I wish I could’ve found him earlier. Thank you so much for all you do Dr Garcia. Marcos Alvarez
About Dr. Emilio Garcia, MD
- Cardiology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255747507
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- University of Miami
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
