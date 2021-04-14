Overview

Dr. Emilio Garcia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.



Dr. Garcia works at Mount Sinai Medical Center (Main Campus) in Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.