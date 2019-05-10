See All Pediatricians in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Emilio Del Valle, MD

Pediatrics
2.5 (15)
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Emilio Del Valle, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Del Valle works at Express Meds Rx in Fort Myers, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Express Meds Rx
    1860 Boy Scout Dr Ste 201, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 277-7666

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Enteritis
Viral Enteritis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Enteritis
Viral Enteritis

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Enteritis
Viral Enteritis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Balanoposthitis
Circumcision
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Fever
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Immunization Administration
Lipid Disorders
Newborn Jaundice
Obesity
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Torticollis
Vertigo
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 10, 2019
    Great staff and physician.
    — May 10, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Emilio Del Valle, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1477551497
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Del Valle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Del Valle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Del Valle works at Express Meds Rx in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Del Valle’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Valle. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Valle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Valle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Valle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

