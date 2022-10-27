Dr. Emilio Blanco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emilio Blanco, MD
Overview
Dr. Emilio Blanco, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine.
Dr. Blanco works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Premiere Obgyn1150 N 35th Ave Ste 405, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 961-9993
-
2
Florida Woman Care LLC601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 401, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 961-9993
- 3 1430 Tulane Ave Slip 11, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 588-5217
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blanco?
He is very professional and takes his time with patients. Explains everything in detail.
About Dr. Emilio Blanco, MD
- Obstetrics
- English
- 1902987688
Education & Certifications
- Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blanco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blanco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blanco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blanco works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blanco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blanco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.