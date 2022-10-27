See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Emilio Blanco, MD

Obstetrics
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Emilio Blanco, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine.

Dr. Blanco works at Premier Obgyn Associates in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL and New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premiere Obgyn
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 405, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 961-9993
  2. 2
    Florida Woman Care LLC
    601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 401, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 961-9993
  3. 3
    1430 Tulane Ave Slip 11, New Orleans, LA 70112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 588-5217

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fetal Cardiac Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Nuchal Translucency Screening

Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 27, 2022
    He is very professional and takes his time with patients. Explains everything in detail.
    — Oct 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Emilio Blanco, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902987688
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emilio Blanco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blanco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blanco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blanco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blanco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

