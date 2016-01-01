See All Pediatric Pulmonologists in New York, NY
Dr. Emilio Arteaga-Solis, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Emilio Arteaga-Solis, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Arteaga-Solis works at CUIMC NewYork Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children s Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital
    3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-5122

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Ultrasound, Endobronchial
Bronchoprovocation Test
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test
Treatment frequency



Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Breathing Treatment Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Allergies Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Emilio Arteaga-Solis, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821117292
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia University|New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mt Sinai School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Pulmonology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
