Dr. Emilio Araujomino, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Emilio Araujomino, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Pontifical Catholic University Of Ecuador and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Imperial Point and Broward Health North.

Dr. Araujomino works at Dr. Emilio Paul Araujo Mino M.D. in Margate, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
    Dr. Emilio Paul Araujo Mino M.D.
    5667 NW 29th St Apt 4, Margate, FL 33063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 751-1832

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • Broward Health Imperial Point
  • Broward Health North

Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis

Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Enteritis
Pancytopenia
Vitamin B Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Leukocytosis
Lymphosarcoma
Malaise and Fatigue
Nausea
Osteosarcoma
Shortness of Breath
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Leukemia
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Cervical Cancer
Chest Pain
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Erythropoietin Test
Esophageal Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Hodgkin's Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Cancer
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma Evaluation
Melanoma
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Ovarian Cancer
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Polyneuropathy
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Prostate Cancer
Purpura
Rash
Reticulosarcoma
Secondary Malignancies
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thrombocytosis
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tongue Cancer
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute Sinusitis
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Animal Allergies
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Anxiety
Arthritis of the Neck
Astrocytoma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Infection
Brain Cancer
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chordoma
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Coccygeal Pain
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Eye Cancer
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gallbladder Cancer
Ganglion Cyst
Hair Loss
Head and Neck Cancer
Heart Palpitations
Hemophilia
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hydrocele
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Itchy Skin
Kidney Cancer
Laryngeal Cancer
Leg and Foot
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 09, 2022
    Very nice. Polite
    Fernando Amaya — Mar 09, 2022
    About Dr. Emilio Araujomino, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1851607006
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of New Mexico
    • John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
    • John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
    • Pontifical Catholic University Of Ecuador
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
