Overview

Dr. Emilio Antunano, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Waterford, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from FUNDACAO UNIVERSIDADE REGIONAL DE BLUMENAU (FURB) / CENTRO DE CIENCIAS DA SAUDE.



Dr. Antunano works at Airport Family Physicians in Waterford, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.