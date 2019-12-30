Overview

Dr. Emilie Vander Haar, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Maternal & Fetal Medicine. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Vander Haar works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.