Dr. Emilie Scott, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Scott works at Halcyon Health Direct Primary Care in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.