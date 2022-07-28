Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emilie Collins, MD
Overview
Dr. Emilie Collins, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 300 Lafayette Ave SE Ste 2045, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 685-3098
-
2
West Michigan Endocrine Plc.5060 Cascade Rd SE Ste C-1, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 255-9521
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Doctor Collins not only saved my life I was seeing her for one problem and she detected another. She misses nothing she types away and does not miss a step. She was refered to me by a person that had the same results. I wouldn't go to another Endo doc or use her for a second opinion. She is the best.
About Dr. Emilie Collins, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1104942085
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collins accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.