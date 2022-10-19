Dr. Emilie Cheung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emilie Cheung, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Emilie Cheung, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Stanford Med Otptnt Ctr Orthpds450 Broadway St Fl 1 Ste 14, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 723-5643
- Stanford Health Care
Dr. Cheung replaced my right shoulder on Oct. 1, 2013. Nine years later I am still extremely pleased with the outcome. I have excellent range of motion (slight loss), very little discomfort, no issues whatsoever with "day to day" activity (e.g. No problem putting luggage in overhead when traveling, etc...). This is a major operation, so do expect some recovery time, but expect a great long term outcome. At least that was my experience. For the most part I was able to resume all physical activity. (I did have to give up rock climbing, but otherwise, no restrictions or limitations.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1942270764
- Drexel Univ College of Med (MCP Hahnemann), Philadelphia
- Drexel University Hahnemann Hosp
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Orthopedic Surgery
