Overview

Dr. Emilianos Karagiannis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center.



Dr. Karagiannis works at EMILIANOS N KARAGIANNIS MD in Manchester, NH with other offices in Bedford, NH and Raymond, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.