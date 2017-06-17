Dr. Emilianos Karagiannis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karagiannis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emilianos Karagiannis, MD
Overview
Dr. Emilianos Karagiannis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center.
Dr. Karagiannis works at
Locations
-
1
Emilianos Karagiannis757 Chestnut St, Manchester, NH 03104 Directions (603) 624-8085
- 2 6 Tsienneto Rd Ste 301, Bedford, NH 03110 Directions (603) 432-8802
-
3
Concord Orthopaedics Professional Association6 Old Fremont Rd, Raymond, NH 03077 Directions (603) 432-8802
- 4 11 Washington Pl Ste 1, Bedford, NH 03110 Directions (603) 622-3670
Hospital Affiliations
- Catholic Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
First class care.
About Dr. Emilianos Karagiannis, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 52 years of experience
- English, French
- 1689657363
Education & Certifications
- LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karagiannis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karagiannis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karagiannis has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karagiannis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Karagiannis speaks French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Karagiannis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karagiannis.
