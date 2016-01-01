Dr. Emiliano Tatar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tatar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emiliano Tatar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emiliano Tatar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wayne, PA. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.
Locations
Nemours Dupont Pediatrics Wayne110 W Lancaster Ave Ste 200, Wayne, PA 19087 Directions (610) 293-2229
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Emiliano Tatar, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1144410390
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
