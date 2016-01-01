Overview

Dr. Emiliano Tatar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wayne, PA. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.



Dr. Tatar works at Nemours duPont Pediatrics, Wayne in Wayne, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.