Dr. Franco Ladron De Gue has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emiliana Franco Ladron De Gue, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emiliana Franco Ladron De Gue, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CARTAGENA / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 836 Prudential Dr Ste 1700A, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 398-0125
- 2 14534 Old Saint Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 493-8001
-
3
Clay Office1747 Baptist Clay Dr Ste 320, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 224-5185
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Franco took the time to understand my symptoms and was very reassuring, putting me at ease. She immediately scheduled me for testing and follow-up.
About Dr. Emiliana Franco Ladron De Gue, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356654339
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CARTAGENA / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franco Ladron De Gue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franco Ladron De Gue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franco Ladron De Gue has seen patients for Chest Pain, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franco Ladron De Gue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Franco Ladron De Gue speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Franco Ladron De Gue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franco Ladron De Gue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franco Ladron De Gue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franco Ladron De Gue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.