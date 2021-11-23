Overview

Dr. Emilia Popa, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from School Of Med and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Popa works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Adrenal Insufficiency and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.